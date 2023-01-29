HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Seven held, six kg of ganja and ₹26,000 cash seized; police say accused had purchased it from Andhra Pradesh

January 29, 2023 08:30 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST - THENI

The Hindu Bureau

Seven persons including three women were arrested on charges of selling ganja in Gudalur Vadakkuradha Veedhi in Theni district here on Sunday.

Following a tip-off, Gudalur Inspector Pitchai Pandian had formed a special team and SI of Police Balasubramanian and two policemen were on surveillance along the Vadakkuradha Veedhi in their jurisdiction.

When two suspects, identified as Subramani (25) of Gandhi Market, Tiruchi, and Arunpandian (26) of Ariyamangalam also from Tiruchi, were standing near a two-wheeler, the police team interrogated them and as the statements were contradictory, they checked the bike only to seize two kgs of ganja. Based on their confession, the police searched the house of Ranjitha wife of Navinkumar on the Vadakkuradha Veedhi, where they seized four kgs of ganja from her.

Another team searched their accomplice whose name was given as Murugeswari (47) wife of Renganathan and seized ₹26000 cash allegedly realised from sale of the narcotics and mobile phones. The police also arrested Murugeswari’s son Ranjith Kumar (24).

Speaking to reporters, the police said that the prime accused Prabhu son of Pandian had reportedly purchased the narcotics from an agent in Andhra Pradesh. They had planned to sell the ganja to their accomplices in Tiruchi and other pockets. Discreet probe would bring out more light on the crime.

The police also impounded the two-wheeler. The names of the arrested were given as : Subramani, Arunpandian, Prabhu, Ranjitha, Sivaranjani Murugeswari and her son Ranjith Kumar.

A senior officer said that their bank accounts and the mobile phones were being examined.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.