Seven held in connection with jeweller’s murder in Madurai

February 01, 2023 08:35 pm | Updated 08:35 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Madurai City Police on Wednesday arrested seven persons, including a police constable, Harihara Prabhu (42), in connection with Tuesday’s murder of a jewellery shop owner, G. Manikandan, under Jaihindpuram police station limits. The policeman had master-minded the murder owing to personal enmity with the jeweller, the police said.

Harihara Prabhu had told the police that Manikandan had not repaid him some loan which had led to enmity between them. The policeman, attached to Jaihindpuram police station, had employed some crime case accused, whom he had befriended while attending court hearings as part of his duty, to commit the murder.

Other accused were identified as A. Ayyappan (26) of Jaihindpuram, K. Karthik (26), N. Alagupandi (26), R. Manikandan (28), R. Muthupandi (24) and H. Hyder Ali (24).

The jeweller was walking on Jaihindpuram Road on Tuesday night when the armed gang attacked him with sharp weapons and fled the scene. He died on the way to the hospital.

The police said that they were on the lookout for a few more accused in the case.

Jaihindpuram police have booked the accused for murder, assault, criminal intimidation, rioting and using abusive language.

