‘Seven GRI researchers among top 2% scientists’

16 November 2020 20:03 IST

Dindigul

Seven researchers from Gandhigram Rural Institute- Deemed to be University have figured among the top 2% scientists across the world, according to an analysis compiled by researchers from Stanford University.

According to a press release from the Institute the seven researchers who figured in the list were: P.Balasubramaniam, an eminent scientist working in the field of fuzzy logic and neural networks; K. Ramachandran, an expert in the field of dye sensitised solar cells fabrication and characterisation, who had served as an Emeritus Professor in the Department of Physics at the Institute; M.G.Sethuraman from the Department of Chemistry working in the area of surface protection coatings and super hydrophobic materials; S.Meenakshi, an expert in the field of Defluoridation and removal of heavy metal ions using bio-polymeric composite materials; S. Abraham John, who is working on synthesising nano materials for sensor applications; K. Marimuthu, who is focussing on luminescence studies on glass materials for photonic applications particularly for the white light applications and radiation shielding materials; and G. Sivarajan, an expert in the field of materials for bio-imaging applications.

The Chancellor of the Gandhigram Rural Institute K. M. Annamalai congratulated the researchers who brought laurels to the institute by their efforts and contribution in the field of research.

The Vice-Chancellor (in-charge) B.Subburaj and Registrar V.P.R. Sivakumar congratulated the researchers on winning laurels to the institute.