ADVERTISEMENT

Seven from Sri Lanka reach Dhanushkodi islet

December 02, 2023 06:52 pm | Updated 07:51 pm IST - RAMANATHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Seven persons, including women and children, from Sri Lanka reached Dhanushkodi islet late on Friday.

Rameswaram Marine Police said the refugees were brought to the police station in the early hours of Saturday. Preliminary inquiry revealed that they were from Talaimannar district and attributed the economic crisis as reason for fleeing their country.

A police official said the two families comprising a total seven persons gave $1 lakh Sri Lankan Rupee to the boatman and left Mannar around 8.30 p.m. and reached the Indian waters around 11.30 p.m.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

After the surveillance team spotted them, they were brought to the shore. In all, four children, two women and a male reached here. After verifying their identities, the police escorted them to the rehabilitation centre in Mandapam.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US