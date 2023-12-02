HamberMenu
Seven from Sri Lanka reached Dhanushkodi islet

December 02, 2023 06:52 pm | Updated 06:52 pm IST - RAMANATHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Seven persons, including women and children, from Sri Lanka reached Dhanushkodi islet late on Friday.

Rameswaram Marine Police said the refugees were brought to the police station in the early hours of Saturday. Preliminary inquiry revealed that they were from Talaimannar district and attributed the economic crisis as reason for fleeing their country.

A police official said the two families comprising a total seven persons gave $1 lakh Sri Lankan Rupee to the boatman and left Mannar around 8.30 p.m. and reached the Indian waters around 11.30 p.m.

After the surveillance team spotted them, they were brought to the shore. In all, four children, two women and a male reached here. After verifying their identities, the police escorted them to the rehabilitation centre in Mandapam.

