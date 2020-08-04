Seven fishermen missing

Seven fishermen from Rameswaram, who ventured into the sea on Monday morning in a mechanised boat failed to return to the shore on Tuesday.
According to preliminary information, close to 3,000 fishermen had ventured into the sea on Monday in 700 mechanised boats. Except for one boat, Fisheries Department officials said, all others had returned.
Probe revealed that the missing boat belonged to one Packiam and seven fishermen, including Benjamin (38), Muniasami (37), Shahul (50) and Draviam (34), had not returned home.
It is suspected that the boat was pushed towards the Sri Lankan waters in the rough weather.
After the fishermen submitted a memorandum, a search was launched by roping in navy and marine police personnel.
