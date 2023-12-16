Seven children beaten by teacher, admitted to Government hospital in Ramanathapuram

December 16, 2023 06:51 pm | Updated 06:52 pm IST - RAMANATHAPURAM

In a shocking incident, at least seven students, including four girl children, were allegedly beaten by their teacher at a panchayat union middle school near Tiruppulani in Ramanathapuram district on Friday.

Police said that some of the parents lodged a complaint that their children, who were studying in fourth and fifth standards in the school at Kuthukkal Valasai, were beaten by the teacher with a cane. Preliminary inquiries revealed that the class teacher for the fourth/fifth standard was on leave. Hence, the students were making a noise. A teacher from the adjacent classroom came and allegedly hit some of the students with a cane.

On reaching their homes, the children had complained of pain and some girls could not lift their hands. Hence, they were taken to the Ramanathapuram Government Medical College and Hospital. Doctors said that two children B. Nishanth, 10, and N. Babitha, 9, were undergoing treatment as In-patient, while the other children were discharged after examination.

There are about 200 children studying in the middle school and including the headmistress, there are six teachers. Tiruppulani police are investigating.

Some of the parents told media persons at the hospital that the teacher, who had beaten the children, had indulged in similar acts earlier too. “We had complained to the senior officials in the School Education Department, but there has been no action”, they claimed.

