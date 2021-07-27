Seven arrested for house break-in crimes

27 July 2021 21:25 IST

KARAIKUDI

The Sivaganga district police have arrested seven persons who had indulged in house break-in crimes in Karaikudi on July 10.

Following complaints, police had formed special teams.

A building contractor Senthil Kumar, who had locked his home on NGO Colony third street and went to Chennai on July 10, complained that ₹ 5 lakh cash and five sovereigns of gold jewels were missing from his home.

Similarly, two others, including Renuka, a teacher from Kamban Nagar, NGO Colony, had complained about missing of 60 sovereigns of gold jewels.

As the CCTV camera footage showed a car, when the police felt it was a breakthrough, the registration number of the vehicle was found fake.

As the police interrogations were on, Thiruvannamalai police alerted the Sivaganga police team.

Two days ago, six persons identified as Muthukumar (23), Petchumuthu (22), Yekalaivan (28), Indra Karthik (27) and Ramesh of Srivaikundam in Thoothukudi district, their accomplice Ramajayam of Kalasapakkam in Thiruvannamalai district were arrested.

It is said that the gang had reportedly indulged in a wordy altercation with some forest officials in the district after they were told to vacate the falls where they were bathing. They were in an inebriated mood.

When Thiruvannamalai police secured and interrogated them, the accused had confessed to have committed crimes in Karaikudi, Sivaganga district recently. With the money, they had spent lavishly on liquor and other illegal acts.

Immediately, they handed over the accused to the team from Sivaganga district.

Based on the confession, the Karaikudi police also arrested Subramanian of Sandaipettai in Thirumayam. It is said that the suspect had given information about locked homes following which the gang from Thoothukudi district had laid their hands.

A senior officer said that they would examine the accused and recovery would be made soon.