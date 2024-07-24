Settle down Manjolai estate workers permanently in tea garden itself: PT chief

The Tamil Nadu government, instead of trying to drive out the Manjolai estate workers, should explore the possibilities of settling them down there permanently, Puthiya Thamizhagam president K. Krishnasamy has said.

Speaking to reporters here on Wednesday, Dr. Krishnasamy said the government should have stopped the operations of the Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Limited (BBTCL) when the Forest Protection Act 1982 was introduced. Or, it should have happened at least after the Manjolai area was declared as reserve forest in 2018. However, the workers were being flushed out well ahead of the deadline of the lease period.

While the Manjolai estate workers were being flushed out, the government was planning to introduce ‘eco tourism’ in this area.

“If the workers’ presence in the tea estate area would affect the wildlife according the forest department’s argument, how are they going to introduce eco tourism to this area? Will the vehicles to be operated for the tourists not affect the wildlife?” he asked.

The PT chief said the government should form an expert team to explore the possibilities of settling down the Manjolai estate workers in the same place and allowing them to continue their tea garden work by giving them the lands there.

“If not, we’ll protest in support of them,” Dr. Krishnasamy said.

