GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Settle down Manjolai estate workers permanently in tea garden itself: PT chief

Published - July 24, 2024 09:21 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau

The Tamil Nadu government, instead of trying to drive out the Manjolai estate workers, should explore the possibilities of settling them down there permanently, Puthiya Thamizhagam president K. Krishnasamy has said.

 Speaking to reporters here on Wednesday, Dr. Krishnasamy said the government should have stopped the operations of the Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Limited (BBTCL) when the Forest Protection Act 1982 was introduced. Or, it should have happened at least after the Manjolai area was declared as reserve forest in 2018. However, the workers were being flushed out well ahead of the deadline of the lease period.

While the Manjolai estate workers were being flushed out, the government was planning to introduce ‘eco tourism’ in this area.

“If the workers’ presence in the tea estate area would affect the wildlife according the forest department’s argument, how are they going to introduce eco tourism to this area? Will the vehicles to be operated for the tourists not affect the wildlife?” he asked.

The PT chief said the government should form an expert team to explore the possibilities of settling down the Manjolai estate workers in the same place and allowing them to continue their tea garden work by giving them the lands there.

 “If not, we’ll protest in support of them,” Dr. Krishnasamy said.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.