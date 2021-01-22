Sethu Samudram project will be revived, says Kanimozhi

DMK MP and senior leader M. K. Kanimozhi said that the Sethu Samudram project would be revived if the DMK came back to power.

Speaking to reporters at a senior party functionary's residence here on Friday, she said that not only the Sethu Samudram, but any other project that was good for the people, would be revived.

The AIADMK and the BJP at the Centre should have completed the project. “Just because, it was conceived when the DMK and the then UPA were in power, the present rulers have given it a burial. The noon meal scheme was established by Kamaraj in Tamil Nadu. When Karunanidhi came to power, he not only enhanced the scheme, but also took it up for more students and across the State”, Ms. Kanimozhi said.

Parties may and go, but the schemes and projects, implemented for the benefit of the people should continue, she said.

At the ‘makkal sabhai’, she said that the DMK would come to power and M. K. Stalin, at the helm, would give the best governance to the people, she said. She further added that though the desalination plant in Ramanathapuram district was established during Karunanidhi’s regime, the subsequent government had miserably failed and the poor upkeep had led to the project going useless. “Kindly be patient for about 100 days, the DMK will ensure both livelihoods and revive projects which were dumped by the AIADMK,” she added.

Advertisements in media

She charged that the government had emptied the coffers by taking huge loans and giving full page advertisements in newspapers and the electronic media claiming that Tamil Nadu was on top of the table in achievements. The government and the Collectors in the districts were not giving Old Age Pensions to new applicants as they claimed that there was no money, but the AIADMK government has been spending crores of rupees on advertisements. “But misleading the people through cheap means will not work this time”, she cautioned.

Starting her campaign from Kannirajapuram, where she met a delegation of workers from the palm sector, she interacted with womenfolk at Sayalkudi, Melachevvanur, Mudukalathur, Paramakudi and addressed a public meeting at Chatrakudi. She also met a delegation of weavers, brick kiln workers and self-help-group members.