Sethu Institute of Technology conducts hackathon

March 30, 2024 07:43 pm | Updated 07:43 pm IST - MADURAI 

The Hindu Bureau

Students at “Mad AI 2K24” hackathon held in Sethu Institute of Technology in Madurai on Saturday. | Photo Credit: G. MOORTHY

Sethu Institute of Technology here on Saturday conducted a two-day event titled “Mad AI 2K24” hackathon. 

Organised by the Department of Information Technology, the event was poised to ignite the innovative fervour of students in addressing the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). 

Over 60 participants exhibited their talent in developing innovative solutions for various problems by adhering to SDG. Mad AI 2K24 witnessed participation from colleges across Tamil Nadu, demonstrating the widespread interest in harnessing AI-based technology for social impact.

Notably, seven colleges emerged as frontrunners, with their students securing spots in the final round. These colleges include K. Ramakrishnan College of Engineering, Kamaraj College, PSNA College, SRM Institute of Science & Technology, KLN College of Engineering, Sri Eshwar College of Engineering, and Sethu Institute of Technology. 

College Founder and Chairman S. Mohammed Jaleel, Principal G.D. Sivakumar, and others took part.

