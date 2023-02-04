SETC staff stage demo against denial of leave, weekly off

February 04, 2023 06:34 pm | Updated 06:34 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

Condemning the denial of weekly off and casual leave, the State Express Transport Corporation workers staged demonstration here on Saturday.

The protesting SETC employees said the management, besides refusing to give weekly off and casual leave, was marking ‘leave’ to the workers even though they had availed medical leave due to ailment.

Since most of the sanctioned posts are vacant for the past few years, the existing workforce is being pressurised to work for additional hours without any remuneration.

“Since the SETC drivers are operating the long-distance buses, they should be allowed to take sufficient rest considering the safety of the passengers,” the protesters said.

SETC Employees’ Union’s general council member R. Esakki presided over the agitation. Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation general secretary Jothi and others spoke.