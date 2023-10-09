HamberMenu
SETC officials distribute pamphlets on RTI Act

October 09, 2023 09:19 pm | Updated 09:19 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau
SETC officials distribute pamphlets on Right to Information Act at MGR bus stand in Madurai on Monday.

SETC officials distribute pamphlets on Right to Information Act at MGR bus stand in Madurai on Monday. | Photo Credit: G. MOORTHY

State Express Transport Corporation officials distributed pamphlets on the importance of Right to Information Act to the public here on Monday.

SETC Branch Manager C. Jayakumar, Assistant Engineer S. Shanmugam and members of trade unions distributed the pamphlets to passengers at MGR bus stand at Mattuthavani as part RTI Act Week celebrations.

The pamphlets had messages on how RTI Act was being implemented to ensure transparency in the public sector and improve accountability of public servants.

The Act envisages the right of citizens to get information about functioning of government offices and also to go through government records and take photocopies.

All major government offices have Public Information Officers (PIO) to get details sought by the public.

As per RTI ACT, a petitioner seeking information has to pay a fee of ₹10. This can be paid as demand draft, bankers’ cheque, cash, judicial stamp, postal money order. They need to pay ₹2 per page of photocopy of official records.

In case of not being satisfied with the reply given by the PIO, the petitioner can approach the appellate authority.

