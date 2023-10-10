HamberMenu
SETC employees stage demonstration demand restoration of old pension scheme

October 10, 2023 10:35 pm | Updated 10:35 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Hindu Bureau
The Members of Transport workers staging a dharna at SETC depot in Thoothukudi on Tuesday.

The Members of Transport workers staging a dharna at SETC depot in Thoothukudi on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: N. RAJESH

The State Express Transport Corporation employees staged a demonstration here on Tuesday demanding the restoration of old pension scheme and the cancellation of tenders floated recently for appointing drivers and conductors on a contractual basis.

The protestors said the Metropolitan Transport Corporation had a floated tender for appointing 234 drivers and similar number of conductors on contractual basis which would seriously affect the quality of service and operation of buses. Instead, all vacancies should be filled with the duly recruited qualified drivers and the conductors.

The Department of Transport should trash the SETC and the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation buses being operated even after their ‘operational period’ considering the safety of the passengers.

 Above all, the 15th wages settlement talks should be commenced immediately, they said.

 CITU office-bearers R. Russel, Dharmaraj, Appadurai and others participated in the agitation.

