Setbacks should not defeat you but make you stronger, T.N. Governor tells engineering graduands

No successful person has grown in life without setbacks, said Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi on Saturday (September 28, 2024), while addressing graduands at the 12th graduation day, ‘Harvest 2024’, of the Velammal College of Engineering and Technology in Madurai.

He told the students that setbacks should not defeat them, but instead give them the strength and grit to succeed in life.

“This is your day... In each of you, I see the future of our nation. You are all an asset to our nation. As a student, each one of you have brought in pride to you, your family and the institution, which had taught you the nuances of knowledge,” he said.

“With this great asset on you, dream big. It may not be achievable, but pursue with perseverance,” Mr. Ravi added.

Appreciating the Velammal Group chairman M.V. Muthuramalingam for his contributions to society, the Governor said that after having started in a modest way four decades ago, he continued to have bigger dreams. “Such a spark should be ignited in everyone of you,” he said.

The graduands, the Governor said, should not take the easy path, but choose the hard path in their lives. “I can assure you, nothing will stop. You are seeds of a banyan tree and a mammoth tree would turn out of each one of you,” he added.

“Over the last decade, the country has been witnessing transformation in every sphere. The people-centric growth and people-centric policies were responsible for such a quantum jump,” he said.

The Governor further gave an outline of the features of Mudra loans and its beneficiaries across the country, while hailing the power of Indian passports across the globe today.

In his address, Mr. Muthuramalingam wanted the graduands to grow up to be employers and give opportunities to youngsters. Speaking of his own rise in the field, he said that if he had chosen to be an employee after obtaining his degree, he may have retired as a superintending engineer in a government department. “But the fire inside had ignited me, and today, across the 25 plus Velammal institutions, about 5,000 children are given education free of cost,” he said.

The Governor presented degrees to over 450 students from various disciplines. Gold medalists and top-ranking students from the Anna University were also honoured on the occasion.