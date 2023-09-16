Setback in rescue of steam generator-laden barge as vessel’s bottom suffers damage

September 16, 2023 06:15 pm | Updated 06:17 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The ongoing operation to rescue a steam generator-laden barge, which remains stuck in a rock close to the Kudankulam Nuclear Power Project’s mini harbour since September 8, suffered a setback on Saturday with the bottom of the barge getting damaged.

When two steam generators, each weighing about 310 tonnes, were towed on a barge to the KKNPP site from VOC Port, Thoothukudi, on September 8 after receiving vital component for nuclear reactors 5 and 6 from Russia, the flatbottom vessel meant for carrying heavier loads got stuck in a rock near the jetty of the KKNPP, which has been created at the site for receiving the over dimensional nuclear reactor components by sea.

Despite the best efforts made so far with the expertise of marine engineers from Chennai and Mumbai ports and a tug boat from Colombo harbour pressed into the rescue operation, there is no progress in the exercise since a portion of the barge is sitting on the rock with 620 tonne steam generators.

As it was felt that a tug boat with heavier pulling capacity could do the job, a vessel from Colombo harbour was summoned to the site, but the tug boat could not haul the stranded barge. “Due to rough sea conditions and the barge sitting on the rock being pulled by the tug boat, the vessel has suffered damage in at least seven spots in the bottom, which are being attended to by underwater welders flown down to KKNPP from other Indian seaports. We expected that the rise in sea level will make our job easier, but it was not of much help. So, we are trying our level best to accomplish the work by employing some other strategy,” said a KKNPP official involved in the job.

Even though the slant barge was stabilised a couple of days ago by loading water in the opposite side, the entry of seawater into the vessel through the damaged portion has hit further hit work. Consequently, the barge leaned slightly on one side on Saturday.

“Hence, we cannot use the balloons for towing the barge from the rock as the vessel with the steam generators may sink in the sea with the water entering the vessel through the damages beneath. Against these unforeseen circumstances, we have also stopped the second tug boat coming from Colombo,” the sources said.

A team of divers from Mumbai are now videographing the quantum of damage at the bottom of the barge and the rock formation. A meeting attended by the top brass of KKNPP, senior technicians of the Mumbai port, barge operator and the insurance company was held in KKNPP site on Saturday.

Since the barge is stuck just 300 metres away from the shoreline, the meeting also discussed the possibility of forming a temporary road from the shore to the rock where the barge is stuck for installing cranes to lift the steam generators from the barge.