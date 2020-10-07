‘Set up wildlife forensic laboratory in Madurai’

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Wednesday ordered notice to the Centre and the State in a public interest litigation petition that sought a direction to the government to set up a Wildlife Forensic Laboratory in Madurai or any other district in Tamil Nadu.

A Division Bench of Justices N. Kirubakaran and B. Pugalendhi ordered notices in the petition filed by K. Pushpavanam of Madurai who said that a full-fledged forensic lab was needed in the State to examine and identify evidence in order to tackle crimes against wildlife.

As of now the State government was sending the samples to Wildlife Institute of India in Dehradun, an autonomous institution under the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, and the Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology in Hyderabad.

The process consumes a lot of time and affects prosecution in wildlife crimes, ultimately resulting in low conviction rate. Therefore, a wildlife forensic laboratory should be set up in Madurai or in any other district in the Tamil Nadu, he said.