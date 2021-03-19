‘Set up tribal university in Tamil Nadu’

19 March 2021 21:12 IST

Madurai

The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court on Friday ordered notice to the Centre and the State in a public interest litigation petition that sought a direction for establishment of a tribal university in Tamil Nadu, to preserve the culture and tradition of tribal communities.

A Division Bench of Justices M.M. Sundresh and S. Ananthi sought response in the petition filed by S. Selvagomathi, the Joint Director of the SOCO Trust and the Managing Trustee of the Justice Shivaraj V. Patil foundation, Madurai.

Advertising

Advertising

She sought the establishment of the University in either Dindigul or the Nilgiris district. She said that Madhya Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh had Tribal Universities, she said.

Indira Gandhi National Tribal University in Amarkantak, Madhya Pradesh and Central Tribal University of Andhra Pradesh in Vizianagaram were established considering the substantial number of tribal communities in these States. Tamil Nadu also has a substantial number of tribal communities, she said.