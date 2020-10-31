‘Set up Siddha institute in Madurai’

Madurai

31 October 2020 00:09 IST

Madurai District Tiny and Small Scale Industries Association (MADITSSIA) has sent a petition to the Chief Minister requesting him to recommend setting up the proposed All India Institute of Siddha in Madurai district.

A press release from MADITSSIA president B. Muruganantham said the Chief Minister had earlier written to the Prime Minister proposing to establish the All India Institute of Siddha in Chennai. Siddha medicine was given importance and practised widely in Tamil Nadu. In Madurai, Siddha medicine was being practised for many decades. There were more than 25 Siddha drug manufacturing units in the district.

Chennai already had Siddha Central Research Institute. The construction of All India Institute of Medical Sciences was under way in Madurai. So, the city would have the necessary infrastructure to house the Siddha facility too. By establishing it here, people from other States and countries would come here for treatment, thus promoting medical tourism. It would also be helpful for Siddha drug manufacturing units, doctors and nurses, said the release.