Perumal, a farmer from Ayyampalayam, stressed the need to set up more direct purchase centres to procure paddy in the district and a few other farmers too made similar request. Collector said that they would be set up in appropriate places after field inspections.

He speaking at the farmers’ grievance meet held at the Collectorate here on Friday.

He demanded more relief to those farmers whose crops were damaged in elephant attacks from ₹500. He requested the Forest Department officials to allow farmers to graze their cattle in and around reserve forests as before.

On drip irrigation facilities, Agriculture Engineering Department officials asked farmers to register online or visit their offices.

Another farmer from Thattankulam asked the Collector to employ workers of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme in agricultural fields also.

Fathima Rajendran, a farmer, explained how tonnes of maize yielded were affected by Fall Armyworm and sought steps to tackle the issue.

Vijayaragavan, a farmer from Gopalpatti, who highlighted the shortage of trained coconut tree climbers, wanted resumption of the training given to youth on tree climbing using devices in the Department of Agriculture of the Gandhigram Rural University. Additional Collector C. Dinesh Kumar said farmers could avail the tree climbing devices from the Agriculture Department or be self-dependent to procure coconuts.

S.R. Rengasamy, a farmer from R. Kombai, said illegal sand mining was taking place from Ettikulam lake to the Varattar passing through R. Kombai village panchayat in Gujiliamparai Taluk. He said that such activities were going on in four lakes and on patta lands at Vadamadurai affecting irrigation work of farmers in the region.

“It is very dangerous to pass these areas at night as the men involved in the act behave like goons and they were often under the influence of alcohol,” he said. The Collector said the issue would be looked into at the earliest.

On issues regarding loans sanctioned by cooperative banks, Collector said that farmers could contact 8428420666 for any details in this regard.

District Revenue Officer V. Latha and Joint Director (agriculture) Vijayarani were present.