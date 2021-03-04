‘Set up libraries as proposed’

Madurai

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Thursday ordered notice to the State in a public interest litigation petition that sought a direction to the government to execute its plan to set up six libraries.

A Division Bench of Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice R. Hemalatha ordered the notice in the petition filed by advocate R. Venkatesan of Madurai. He said that even after three years of the announcement, no steps were taken to set up the libraries.

The proposed libraries were: Library on Ancient Civilisation in Keeladi; Fine Art Library in Thanjavur; Library on Tamil Medicine in Tirunelveli; Library on Mathematics and Science in Tiruchi; Library on Tribal Culture in The Nilgiris; and Astrological Library in Coimbatore, he said.