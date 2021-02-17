‘Set up DPCs for Hill Garlic’

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Wednesday ordered notice to the State in a public interest litigation petition that sought a direction to authorities concerned to set up direct procurement centres in Kodaikanal for selling hill garlic.

In his petition, S. Manoj Immanuel of Kodaikanal also sought a direction to the authorities to set up warehouses for storing hill garlic in the hill station. He said that they had to be taken to wholesale markets and farmers had to spend on transportation.

Therefore, direct procurement centres and warehouses would benefit farmers in Kodaikanal, he added.

A Division Bench of Justices M.M. Sundresh and S. Ananthi ordered notice to the State and adjourned the hearing in the case.