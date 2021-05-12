‘Set up district-level anti-corruption cells’

TIRUNELVELI

The Tirunelveli District Chamber of Commerce and Industry has appealed to Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to form district-level anti-corruption cells under his portfolio.

Gunasingh Chelladurai, president, Tirunelveli District Chamber of Commerce and Industry, told The Hindu that corruption, which had been part of many government offices and the public sector undertakings owing to the rotten attitude of a few employees, should be wiped out for the benefit of people from all walks of life.

The manufacturing sector, which had been hit hard over the past 10 years due to rampant corruption at all levels of the government departments, was struggling to achieve the predetermined growth owing to this menace. The undue delay in the issue of permissions to be given to the manufacturing units for obvious reasons had seriously affected the growth and productivity of the industrial sector.

“Similar to farmers’ grievance day meet being chaired by the District Collector on the third Friday of every month, the district-level cnti-corruption cells may be convened on a particular day of the first week of every month to discuss the problems being encountered by the industrialists, businessmen, entrepreneurs, traders etc. due to corruption. As transparent discussion of this burning issue in the meeting will weed-out corruption and accelerate the growth of every district, it will ultimately take Tamil Nadu to numero uno in the entire country,” said Mr. Gunasingh Chelladurai, who has sent an appeal to Mr. Stalin in this connection.

While the Collector should be the chairperson, the sitting MPs and MLAs of the district, district presidents of chamber of commerce and industry, traders’ bodies, president of Builders’ Association of India, heads of non-governmental organizations, representatives of entrepreneurs etc. should be accommodated as its members, he said.