‘Set up biomaterial centre in GRH’

27 January 2021 22:46 IST

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Wednesday ordered notice to the State in a public interest litigation petition that sought a direction to the government to set up a Biomaterial Centre, a facility to store skin, bones, cartilage and heart valves at Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai.

A Division Bench of Justices M.M. Sundresh and S. Ananthi ordered notice to the State and sought a response in the public interest litigation petition filed by R. Manibharathi of Madurai. He also sought a direction to the State to complete and inaugurate the skin bank located in the new burns unit at the GRH.

He said that in 2018, the State had set up a Biomaterial Centre at Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital in Chennai and similar facilities were announced for government hospitals in Madurai and Tirunelveli. But the skin bank at GRH remains incomplete as of now, the petitioner said.

He said that the skin bank would be a boon for patients with severe burn injuries. He pointed out that Madurai and the surrounding districts were the largest producers and suppliers of firecrackers. Every year burn injuries were referred to the GRH. Therefore, steps must be taken to complete the project, he said.

Apart from the project, awareness must be created on the concept of skin bank for the benefit of the general public. He sent a representation to the authorities concerned to take steps in this regard, but was yet to receive a positive response, he said. The case was adjourned till February 17.