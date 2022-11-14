Sessions court pulls up Inspector in 2017 murder case

November 14, 2022 09:11 pm | Updated 09:11 pm IST - THENI

Theni District Sessions Judge Sanjay Baba on Monday directed the Tamil Nadu Police department to initiate departmental action against Inspector Ramakrishnan, now serving in Sivaganga district, for wrongful inclusion of a person in a murder case reported in November 2017.

In 2017 November, Lawrence (31) of Eraasakanayakanoor in Uthamapalayam taluk was killed allegedly due to some family issue. Police investigations led to the arrest of Prithviraj (46) of Uthamapalayam in this connection. The sessions court, which heard the case, awarded life term for the accused on November 8.

The court acquitted Rajeshkumar, son of Vellapandian of Uthamapalayam, who figured as A-2 in the crime. The judge observed that the police investigation was not done properly and Rajeshkumar served jail term for 29 days. Hence, he should be compensated from Inspector Ramakrishnan’s salary.

Also, the judge directed the police not to assign any investigation to Ramakrishnan for the next three years. The Inspector, who is currently serving in Sivaganga district in the District Crime Bureau, should not handle probe and that the department should assign it to some other officers forthwith.