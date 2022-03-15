Servo Pride XL Plus Tigers team wins cricket tournament

Servo Pride XL Plus Tigers team won the third edition of the Servo Mechanics Cup Cricket Tournament in Madurai.

The third edition of the Servo Mechanics Cup Cricket Tournament sponsored by the Indian Oil Corporation Limited’s SERVO and powered by The Hindu group concluded in Madurai with Servo Pride XL Plus Tigers team emerging champions.

Servo Pride XL Plus Tigers comfortably won the finals against Servo Raftaar Rockers by 10 wickets to win the finals of Madurai edition. Batting first under floodlights in the eight over a side final, the Servo Raftaar Rockers scored 51 runs in the allotted overs. The target was successfully chased by Servo Pride XL Plus Tigers Team in 5 overs without losing a wicket.

The Servo Mechanics Cup was conducted for the two-wheelers, four-wheelers and heavy vehicle mechanics from the Southern districts. Around 170 players were selected to play in the league matches and were grouped into 12 teams, each with a coordinator from Indian Oil. The league matches and the finals were held at the Solaimalai Institutions Campus in Madurai.

DGM ( Institutional Lube Sales), IOCL, Tamil Nadu State office K. Jayakumar was the Chief Guest and Divisional Retail Sales Head, IOCL, Madurai Divisional Office S. Mahesh was the Guest of Honour. They distributed prizes worth ₹ 1.65 lakh. Mr. Jayakumar said the quality of the players and the tournament was getting better every year.

Chief Manager, Lubes-Marketing and Promotions, IOCL Tamil Nadu State Office, Chennai, H. Karnan, Manager Lubes Reseller Sales ,Madurai Sales area, R.S. Lalu, and other officials from the IOCL and The Hindu participated in the presentation ceremony.