The second edition of the Servo Mechanics Cup Cricket Tournament sponsored by Indian Oil Corporation Limited’s SERVO and powered by The Hindu is back in the city.

The tennis ball tournament is being conducted for the mechanics, who deal with two- and four-wheelers and heavy-duty vehicles. Interested participants will be undergoing a tough grind of selections at The Madura College, Vidya Nagar, TPK Road, Madurai, on December 29 (Sunday) from 8 a.m. onwards. The participants are expected to impress the selectors with both the bat and the ball, based on which the selectors will pick 12 teams of 13 players each for the showdown. The preliminary rounds will be played Eight overs a side and on a Round-robin format.

The semi-finals and finals will feature an additional two overs a side followed by a 12-over-a-side grand finale at The Madura College on January 4 and 5.

The top three finishing teams may win glittering trophies and attractive cash prizes and participants will be given mementos during the finals. For more details call: 98840 22168.