Services of Tambaram-Ramanathapuram triweekly train to continue

Southern Railway has extended the services of Tambaram-Ramanathapuram-Tambaram express trains till December 1.

Train No. 06103 Tambaram – Ramanathapuram Triweekly Special, leaving Tambaram on Thursdays, Saturdays and Mondays, has been extended to run from November 2 to November 30.

Train No. 06104 Ramanathapuram-Tambaram Triweekly special, leaving Ramathapuram on Fridays, Sundays and Tuesdays, has been extended to run from November 3 to December 1.

The composition, timings and stoppages would remain the same.

Stoppage at Srivaikuntam

Meanwhile, Southern Railway has extended the experimental stoppage provided to Train No. 16732/16731 Tiruchendur – Palakkad – Tiruchendur Express at Srivaikuntam railway station for a period of six months.

The stoppage has been extended from October 26 to April 25, 2025