GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Services of 15 Govt. departments would be provided at Makkaludan Mudhalvan scheme: Revenue Minister

Published - July 11, 2024 09:48 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Revenue Minister K. K. S. S. R. Ramachandran, handing over benefits to a beneficiary at a camp held under Makkaludan Mudhalavan scheme in Aruppukottai on Thursday.

Revenue Minister K. K. S. S. R. Ramachandran, handing over benefits to a beneficiary at a camp held under Makkaludan Mudhalavan scheme in Aruppukottai on Thursday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. K. Stalin has introduced ‘Makkaludan Mudhalvar’ scheme to ensue that services of 15 Government Departments reached the common man expeditiously, said Revenue Minister K. K. S. S. R. Ramachandran.

Participating in the Makkaludan Mudhalvar scheme meeting held in Aruppukottai, the Minister gave away benefits worth ₹57.8 lakh to 178 beneficiaries under various Governemnt schemes in the presence of Virudhunagar Collector, V.P. Jeyaseelan, and Virudhunagar MP B. Manickam Tagore.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said that 69 camps under the scheme was held in the urban local bodies like Sivakasi Corporation, municipalities, Town Panchayats during the first phase in December 2023.

In the second phase of the scheme, 65 camps would be held to cover 440 village panchayats till August 14.

Forty four services under 15 Government Departments have been identified for implementation in the camps.

Stating that 60,000 petitions had been received in Virudhunagar district in the last one year, Mr. Jeyaseelan said that solution to each petition was found within a day to 45 days.

Instead of hundreds of people coming in search of officials to hand over petitions, under the scheme, the officials would visit them to get the petitions, he added.

District Revenue Officer R. Rajendran, Revenue Divisional Officer C. Vallikannau, were among those who were present.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.