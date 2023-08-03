Service of Mumbai CSMT-Thoothukudi weekly specials extended

August 03, 2023 07:06 pm | Updated 07:06 pm IST - MADURAI

The Central Railway has announced continued running of Train No. 01143/01144 Mumbai CSMT- Tuticorin – Mumbai CSMT weekly specials.

A statement said the service of Train No. 01143 Mumbai CSMT – Tuticorin weekly special, leaving Mumbai CSMT at 1.15 p.m. on Fridays and reaching Thoothukudi at 11 p.m. on Saturdays, would be extended to run on August 4, 11, 18 and 25, and September 1.

The service of Train No. 01144 Tuticorin – Mumbai CSMT special, leaving Thoothukudi at 4 a.m. on Sundays and reaching Mumbai CSMT at 3.40 p.m. on Mondays, would be extended to run on August 6, 13, 20 and 27, and September 3.

