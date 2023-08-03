ADVERTISEMENT

Service of Mumbai CSMT-Thoothukudi weekly specials extended

August 03, 2023 07:06 pm | Updated 07:06 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Central Railway has announced continued running of Train No. 01143/01144 Mumbai CSMT- Tuticorin – Mumbai CSMT weekly specials.

A statement said the service of Train No. 01143 Mumbai CSMT – Tuticorin weekly special, leaving Mumbai CSMT at 1.15 p.m. on Fridays and reaching Thoothukudi at 11 p.m. on Saturdays, would be extended to run on August 4, 11, 18 and 25, and September 1.

The service of Train No. 01144 Tuticorin – Mumbai CSMT special, leaving Thoothukudi at 4 a.m. on Sundays and reaching Mumbai CSMT at 3.40 p.m. on Mondays, would be extended to run on August 6, 13, 20 and 27, and September 3.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US