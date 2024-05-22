Declare Nagamalai range as reptile sanctuary, say conservationists

The 35-km stretch of Nagamalai Pudukottai hill range has within its limits a reserve forest that is teeming with reptiles and amphibians.

On one side of the hill range numerous educational institutions are bringing in its wake rapid urbanisation. While on the other side that faces Samayanallur, the highly fertile area is an agricultural belt with some farms almost creeping up the foothills. This fast urbanisation of the area and poor awareness of the habitat is proving to be a threat to the reptiles, say conservationists.

Within the reserve area, there are numerous natural springs like Nagatheertham, Periya Oothu, Chinna Oothu, etc. These waterbodies and the crevices in the boulders and rocks that make up the range are the habitat for about 60 varieties of reptiles and amphibians, according to a pilot study conducted by Madurai Nature Cultural Foundation (MNCF).

According to Thamizhthaasn, a member of the MNCF, the recording of the various species was done only in the foothills of the range. “We are sure that when we conduct a study within the reserve forest area, more number of species can be found,” he says.

Earlier, in places like Pulloothu where there still exists a Naga Amman temple, villagers adhering to religious tenets were indirectly protecting much of the species. “The name Nagamalai itself tells that this range that curves like a serpent is home to numerous reptiles,” he adds.

But now the fringes of the range are being cleared and increasing spread of human habitation has led to many of these reptiles being killed, say the conservationists.

The only way to preserve the habitat is to declare it as a reptile sanctuary, they point out.

During the study, reptiles such as Indian Rock Python, Red Sand Boa, Common Sand Boa, Spectacled Cobra, Russell’s Viper, Chequered Keelback, Olive Keelback, Water Snake, Indian Rat Snake, Bengal Monitor Lizard, Indian Chameleon and Indian Star Tortoise were recorded. Most of these are listed in the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, Schedule 1.

Amphibians that were recorded include Golden Backed Frog, Indian Burrowing Frog, Marbled Toad and Gunther’s Toad.

MNCF Coordinator P.R Viswanath says that the Gunther’s toad needs to reproduce is just a little dip in the rock. In that shallow area where rainwater collects, this toad lays its eggs. With the range abounding in crevices and rugged contours reptiles like Green Forest Lizard, Peninsular Rock Agama, Fan Throated Lizard, Keeled Indian Mabuya, Bronze Grass Skink and Slender Gecko have adapted to the habitat with many camouflaging themselves to the environment.

These reptiles and amphibians are important to the food chain and also play a great role in preserving the health of the reserve forest. Rehabilitation of rescued reptiles can also bear fruit if the hill range is declared a reptile sanctuary, says Mr. Viswanath.

