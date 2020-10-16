Sero surveillance study to be held in 38 clusters

16 October 2020 18:51 IST

It will help to determine the extent of COVID-19 infection

Madurai

A sero surveillance study, which will help to determine the extent of COVID-19 infection in the population, will be conducted at 38 clusters in the district from next week.

Deputy Director of Health Services K.V. Arjun Kumar said that the survey, which will begin on a pilot basis from next week, will continue for three weeks.

The main aim of this state-wide survey is to understand how many in the general population have been infected with COVID-19 and have become immune to the virus. It also helps to understand the pattern of transmission in the community and to determine the fraction of asymptomatic or sub-clinical infections present in the community.

Out of the 38 total clusters identified in the district, 20 clusters are in the rural areas and the remaining 18 falls within Madurai Corporation limits. Parts of Anaiyur, Alwarpuram, Anna Nagar, Harveypatti, Jaihindpuram, Narimedu, Tamil Sangam Road, Tirunagar, Thirumangalam, Alanganallur, Paravai, Sholavandan, T. Kallupatti and Usilampatti are some of the areas where clusters have been identified for the survey.

An official from the health department said that a separate micro plan has been created and samples will be lifted from 30 adults in each cluster. The participants for the survey will be selected from each household through a scientific methodology and it can include those who have tested positive for COVID-19 or those who have tested negative for COVID-19.

Each participant will have to fill a questionnaire and venous blood samples will be lifted from each participant. “The blood sample will help to ascertain the anti-body levels that were produced against the COVID-19 infection,” said the official.

Mr. Arjun Kumar said that the samples that are lifted will be tested through chemiluminescent immunoassay (CLIA) method. A CLIA machine has been installed at Samayanallur Primary Health Centre to test samples lifted for sero-survey from Madurai, Dindigul, Ramanathapuram, Sivaganga, Theni and Pudukkottai districts, he added.

Three teams have been formed in the district and trained to conduct the survey. Each team comprises a lab technician, a health inspector and a staff nurse, and will be engaged in door-to-door collection of samples from the identified clusters.