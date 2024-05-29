Serious cracks develop in Vallanadu bridge surface

Vallanadu bridge across the Tamirabharani on Palayamkottai – Thoothukudi four-lane highway, which was built on an outlay of ₹25 crore in 2012 and repaired at a cost of ₹13.22 crore just 10 months ago, has developed serious cracks in the bitumen laid over the concrete, posing a threat to vehicles.

The 47.25 km-long Thoothukudi – Palayamkottai two-lane road became four-lane national highway in 2008 at a cost of ₹349.50 crore to connect Kanniyakumari – Kashmir National Highway, and the 400-metre-long four-lane bridge with 14 pillars and seven compartments was built in 2012 to withstand 100 tonnes at a time as it is used by a large number of vehicles, including heavily loaded trucks. The lifespan of the bridge was projected to be 100 years.

However, the bridge developed serious cracks within five years. A 10-foot-long hole developed in its Thoothukudi – Palayamkottai stretch in November 2017 and it took more than six months for the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to plug it by spending a few crores of rupees.

Another hole developed on the same stretch of the bridge within 12 months. It took nearly two years for the NHAI to close it with the help of ‘experts’ drawn from various parts of the country and vehicles were diverted along the Palayamkottai – Thoothukudi stretch.

The third hole developed on the stretch of the bridge in April 2021. The bridge was repaired again at a cost of ₹13.22 crore. The ‘repair and strengthening of damaged portions’, which were started in November 2022, were completed in September 2023 by a New Delhi-based company.

When the repairing of the Thoothukudi – Palayamkottai stretch of the bridge was started, the other stretch of the bridge became a ‘two-way stretch’. Even as repair works were going on, then District Collector K. Senthil Raj instructed the NHAI officials to initiate steps to carry out reinforcement work scrupulously. The contract firm’s representatives and the NHAI officials assured him that comprehensive repairing of the bridge would be completed within the shortest possible time.

An advocate moved the Madurai Bench of the Madrars High Court in November 2021 seeking comprehensive repairing or reconstruction of the bridge. The NHAI assured the court and the Collector that the bridge would undergo extensive repairing.

“However, the pathetic repairing done on the Thoothukudi – Palayamkottai stretch is so evident that the bitumen laid on the concrete surface has started developing cracks. And, the repairing of these cracks is not being done properly and hence, the cracks have become pits,” said M. Poolpandian of Vallanadu.

After the repairing of the cracks was completed on Tuesday morning, the plastering done at these spots got peeled off as vehicles crossed the bridge.

The Palayamkottai – Thoothukudi stretch is likely to be opened for traffic soon as the ongoing ‘repair and strengthening of damaged portions’ is nearing completion.

NHAI officials said “strengthening” of the damaged spot was going on even as vehicular traffic was being allowed along the bridge.

“We are studying the reason for the damage in the bridge... The work we have done there is not permanent. Only after confirming the reason for the damage, we will take appropriate measures to permanently rectify it with specialised concrete mixture. Then, we will check the integrity of the bridge,” they said.

