Series of safety violations found in Sri Sudarshan Fireworks Unit

An initial probe by officials of various departments has revealed that violations of safety norms were found in abundance at Sri Sudarshan Fireworks unit at Sengamalapatti where an explosion on Thursday claimed 10 lives.

ADVERTISEMENT

Letting the fireworks units on lease to multiple persons, stocking of huge quantity of chemicals and deployment of workers more than the permitted numbers had led to the gory accident, said Virudhunagar Collector V.P. Jeyaseelan.

The unit had been involved in manufacturing aerial fireworks goods despite not having the requisite infrastructure and safety features for the same. Besides, the unit committed the most common but dangerous violation of making fireworks outside the working sheds under the shade of the trees.

ADVERTISEMENT

While stocking of chemicals more than the permitted quantity resulted in the higher gravity of the accident, using of chemicals outside the working sheds had a cascading effect on spreading the flames faster from one working shed to another thus damaging as many as 12 sheds within seconds, according to an official.

The fireworks unit which has remained defunct for more than a year had resumed operation very recently.

The police have booked the licenceholder, the foreman and the lessee in connection with the fatal accident.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Jeyaseelan said those who indulge in gross violation of safety measures like leasing out the unit, employing more number of workers and using higher quantity of chemicals would have to face stringent action, including criminal charges and detention under Goondas Act. Besides, the licence of the unit would be permanently cancelled.

Meanwhile, Petroleum and Explosives Safety organisation has issued a show-cause notice to the licenceholder of the unit. The district administration is also planning to suspend the Sulphur licence given to unit.

The Collector has pointed out that owners, foremen and workers of 200 factories had not taken part in the training programme on safety measures organised by Directorate of Industrial Safety and Health. He directed them to participate in the training within the next two months.

ADVERTISEMENT

Similarly, the units have been asked to display the names of varieties of fireworks, for which they have got licence for manufacturing on the boards along with the licence number. This initiative should be complied with by the fireworks units within a week, the Collector said.

Stating that four inspection teams would be carrying out inspection of the factories for safety measures, the Collector said that action, including suspension of licence, would be taken up if violation was found.

Similarly, he warned of departmental action against the officials who fail to properly inspect the units.

Information on violation of safety norms can be passed on to the district police through the WhatsApp number 94439-67578.

The administration has also advised the fireworks industry to reduce the working time in view of the heatwave-like situation prevailing the district.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.