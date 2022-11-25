Serial burglar arrested in Palani

November 25, 2022 08:29 pm | Updated 08:29 pm IST - PALANI

The Hindu Bureau

Palani Town police have arrested a 30-year-old man involved in several cases of house break-ins registered in different places over the years. The police on Friday identified the arrested as M. Suresh Kumar of S.S. Colony in Madurai.

ADVERTISEMENT

Suresh Kumar was arrested in connection with the burglary at the house of Ranganathan in Palani. The police recovered gold and diamond jewellery worth ₹6 lakh and a mobile phone from near his residence.

During investigation, the police found that Suresh Kumar was involved in many cases registered at Nandambakkam, Muthapudupet and Pattabiram in Chennai, Annur in Coimbatore district, Tirumangalam in Madurai district, and Shivamogga and Chamarajanagar districts in Karnataka.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

According to a press statement, the accused used to identify houses not equipped with CCTV cameras and keep a close watch on the dimly-lit locked houses in the mornings and evenings before striking at them. He would use iron rods that could be found near the houses to break open doors.

A team, led by Palani Town Police inspector Udayakumar, sub-inspector Muthukumar, special sub-inspector Arulsamy, head cconstable Vijayakumar and first grade constable Nirmal Kumar, arrested him.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US