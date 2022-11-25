Serial burglar arrested in Palani

November 25, 2022 08:29 pm | Updated 08:29 pm IST - PALANI

Palani Town police have arrested a 30-year-old man involved in several cases of house break-ins registered in different places over the years. The police on Friday identified the arrested as M. Suresh Kumar of S.S. Colony in Madurai.

Suresh Kumar was arrested in connection with the burglary at the house of Ranganathan in Palani. The police recovered gold and diamond jewellery worth ₹6 lakh and a mobile phone from near his residence.

During investigation, the police found that Suresh Kumar was involved in many cases registered at Nandambakkam, Muthapudupet and Pattabiram in Chennai, Annur in Coimbatore district, Tirumangalam in Madurai district, and Shivamogga and Chamarajanagar districts in Karnataka.

According to a press statement, the accused used to identify houses not equipped with CCTV cameras and keep a close watch on the dimly-lit locked houses in the mornings and evenings before striking at them. He would use iron rods that could be found near the houses to break open doors.

A team, led by Palani Town Police inspector Udayakumar, sub-inspector Muthukumar, special sub-inspector Arulsamy, head cconstable Vijayakumar and first grade constable Nirmal Kumar, arrested him.