Septuagenarian murdered near Tirumangalam; 53 sovereigns of gold jewellery robbed

In a shocking incident, a 70-year-old woman, T. Kasammal, of P. Vaigaikulam, was stabbed to death by unidentified persons and 53 sovereigns of gold jewellery was robbed on Monday night.

The police said that Kasammal and her husband, Thangaraj (75) were living in a farm house at Vaigaikulam near Tirumangalam.

Few days back, Thangaraj met with a road accident and had stayed back at his grandson’s house near Nagamalai Pudukottai after getting treatment in a private hospital.

On Monday night, Kasammal had called Thangaraj and enquired about his health. He had told her that he would return home on Tuesday.

However, on Tuesday morning, Kasammal was found murdered with multiple stab injuries on her neck, shoulder and hand.

Besides the gold chain worn by her, some ornaments kept in the almirah were missing.

Sindhupatti police have registered a case of murder, theft and trespass and are on the lookout for the accused.