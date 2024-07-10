GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Septuagenarian murdered near Tirumangalam; 53 sovereigns of gold jewellery robbed

Published - July 10, 2024 07:15 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

In a shocking incident, a 70-year-old woman, T. Kasammal, of P. Vaigaikulam, was stabbed to death by unidentified persons and 53 sovereigns of gold jewellery was robbed on Monday night. 

The police said that Kasammal and her husband, Thangaraj (75) were living in a farm house at Vaigaikulam near Tirumangalam. 

Few days back, Thangaraj met with a road accident and had stayed back at his grandson’s house near Nagamalai Pudukottai after getting treatment in a private hospital. 

On Monday night, Kasammal had called Thangaraj and enquired about his health. He had told her that he would return home on Tuesday. 

However, on Tuesday morning, Kasammal was found murdered with multiple stab injuries on her neck, shoulder and hand. 

Besides the gold chain worn by her, some ornaments kept in the almirah were missing. 

Sindhupatti police have registered a case of murder, theft and trespass and are on the lookout for the accused.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.