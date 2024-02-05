Septuagenarian attempts to murder wife and then kills self near Peraiyur

February 05, 2024 08:05 pm | Updated 08:05 pm IST

In a shocking incident, a 76-year-old man, K. Irulappan, hacked his wife with a machete in an attempt to murder her and then ended his life near Peraiyur on Saturday night.

According to police, Irulappan and his wife, Backiyam (75) had frequent quarrels due to a misunderstanding. Though they lived in the same house, they did not talk to each other.

On Saturday night, Irulappan picked a quarrel with her and abused her in filthy language. Later, he attacked her with a machete. The woman suffered bleeding injuries on her neck, hip, hands and legs.

The woman was rescued by neighbours and rushed to the Government Medical College Hospital.

Meanwhile, Irulappan attempted to end his life. He was rushed to the Government hospital in Usilampatti. However, he was declared brought dead.

Villur police are investigating.

Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, MANAS 14416, Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050 and Speak2Us mental health helpline 9375493754..

Man murders elderly mother: In an unrelated incident, a 54-year-old P. Namakodi of Boothipuram blugdeoned to death his mother Kasammal (74) while she was fast asleep in the early hours of Sunday.

The police said that the accused, a married man, who got separated from his wife, was living in his mother’s house for the last five years.

He had demanded money from his mother. When she refused, he hit her with wooden log and murdered her. Usilampatti police have arrested the accused.

