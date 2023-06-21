Sepoy from Madurai saves life of woman in Punjab

June 21, 2023 09:32 pm | Updated 09:32 pm IST

An army sepoy from Madurai district, D. Navaneetha Krishnan, has been appreciated by his officers for his act of bravery in saving a woman who was being washed away in a canal in Punjab.

Posted as driver in a hospital in Patiala, Krishnan, who was on duty was returning to Sangrur from Patiala, in an army vehicle on June 16. On noticing a commotion among people in a village on the way, he got down from the vehicle and saw an elderly man crying for help to save a woman who was being washed away in a fast-flowing canal. With nobody showing any inclination to save the woman, the sepoy, in the wink of an eye, ran towards the woman who was being washed away in the strong current. After running for nearly 100 metres, the sepoy jumped into the water in his full army fatigues. After pulling out the woman, the sepoy, who has received training in giving first aid, performed cardio pulmonary resuscitation and saved her life.

His father, G. Duraisamy, a native of Alanganallur, is proud of his son’s action. “When my son narrated the incident, I congratulated him for saving a precious life. I had already advised him to never fear for life when he joined the military service,” he said.

Chief of Army Staff General Manoj Pande felicitated the sepoy for his selfless act.