Separate wards at GRH to treat variant of coronavirus cases

Separate wards have been earmarked at Government Rajaji Hospital and the Government Hospital for Thoracic Medicine in Thoppur to treat patients infected with the new variant of the novel coronavirus, first reported in the United Kingdom.
GRH Dean J. Sangumani said that there is no confirmed case of the new variant of the novel coronavirus yet in Madurai district. A 38-year-old man, who had travelled to Madurai from the U.K. in the last week of November, had tested positive for COVID-19. He is currently under treatment at the Government Hospital for Thoracic Medicine in Thoppur and his samples have been sent to verify if he had been infected by the new variant of the coronavirus.
K. Senthil, treatment coordinator for COVID-19 speciality wing of the GRH, said that two special rooms, which can accommodate four patients, have been earmarked for patients infected with the new variant of the coronavirus. “Depending on the case load, we will increase the number of beds,” said Dr. Senthil.
At the Government Hospital for Thoracic Medicine a separate isolation ward has been earmarked for treating the patients infected with the new coronavirus strain, said the hospital’s Resident Medical officer S. Gandhimathinathan.
Dr. Senthil said that there was no difference in the treatment protocol for patients infected with the new variant of the coronavirus. “But, the new virus strain spreads more rapidly and hence it is even more important to isolate the patients,” he added.
