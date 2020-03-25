Madurai

Separate facility at GH

A 14-bedded facility to treat COVID-19 positive patients will soon come up at Government Rajaji Hospital here.

The facility, which will be created at the old nursing school building behind the Comprehensive Emergency Obstetrics and Newborn Care Block block, will have access to dedicated oxygen supply lines and ventilator facility, Collector T. G. Vinay said on Wednesday.

The facility is expected to be ready by Thursday. Also, the outpatients block has been converted for screening patients with COVID-19 symptoms, he added.

