Sent home from Serbia, labourers seek balance salary from a private company

MADURAI

A group of construction labourers from Sivaganga and Madurai, who worked at Serbia for seven months, said that they were sent back to India without three months pay in February, for rebelling against their employer there.

Submitting a petition to district collector T. G. Vinay, R. Kannan from Sivaganga who was one of the employees of a private firm called ‘Idea Capital’ in Sweden, said that a set of 15 people who would regularly protest and demand wages were sent back. “The others would not stand up for their rights. They wanted to get rid of people raising their voices for justice,” he said.

He said that he did not mind being kicked out of the firm but merely asked for the salary due to each worker. “We worked overtime everyday despite sub zero temperatures because we wanted to ensure our families had a comfortable life. Apart from our monthly salaries of ₹25,000, we also would like for the amount owed overtime to be deposited to our accounts at the earliest. They owe at least ₹1 lakh to each of the 15 workers,” he said.

Mr. Kannan added that he could not reach the Indian Embassy for complaints as the 15 workers were fired and immediately booked on a plane back to India. According to him, a total of 150 Indians are still employed in the company and are being sent back to India without receiving the total salary due to them.

“All we did was ask them to follow rules. It is only appropriate that Idea Capital’s license is cancelled. Labourers with proper work visas do not stand a chance against the employers there,” he said.