‘169 sensitive polling stations in Thoothukudi’

The district administration will put in place elaborate security arrangements in 169 polling stations in the district, which have been identified as ‘sensitive polling booths,’ Collector K. Senthil Raj has said.

Speaking to reporters after inspecting the counting centre at VOC Government Engineering College here on Thursday, he said 169 of the 750 polling stations would get increased security arrangements as they had been categorised as ‘sensitive’ based on the incidents happened in the past during the elections. Besides additional police personnel, these booths would get CCTV cameras and cameras for webcasting of polling besides the deployment of micro observers in these polling stations.

Even as 3,500 polling personnel would be involved in the election duty, 48 regional teams would be deployed to help the polling personnel in case of any emergency. Even though five technicians of Bharat Electronics Limited would be stationed at different places to set right the technical issues of Electronic Voting Machines, the district administration had asked for five more technicians.

Counting of votes polled in wards 1 to 30 would be taken up in the first floor of the counting centre while the votes polled in remaining 30 wards would be in the second floor.

When asked about the poll boycott threat by the residents of a few places, the Collector said they were holding talks with the people of three hamlets to fulfil their demands if they were found to be genuine.

He also informed that 51 cases poll code violation cases had been registered and 3,050 cases registered for not wearing masks during electioneering.