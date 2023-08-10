August 10, 2023 07:26 pm | Updated 07:26 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

As conviction rate in POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act cases is very low in Tamil Nadu, an awareness workshop to sensitize the social welfare department officers was organised here on Thursday.

The workshop organised at the Collectorate was chaired by Minister for Social Welfare P. Geetha Jeevan. She exhorted officials from Departments of Social Welfare, Education, Legal Services Authority, local bodies and Police from Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Kanniyakumari, Tenkasi, Ramanathapuram, Sivaganga, Virudhunagar and Madurai districts to execute POCSO Act stringently to check crime against children and ensure the early conviction of the accused in these cases by properly strengthening the prosecution case.

Speaking at the meeting, Ms. Geetha said a total of 946 cases had been registered under POCSO Act since 2012 and the accused had been convicted in only 41 cases. Hence, the official machinery had the responsibility of stringently enforcing this law to protect minors from sexual offences and render them justice on an early note.

Moreover, the officials attached to the Department of Social Welfare, who had the responsibility of building strong prosecution case against the accused, should ensure the early disbursal of relief to the victims or their families. A total of 2,127 victims had so far received ₹35 crore as interim / final relief.

“We’ve instructed the officials concerned to complete the medical examination and the preliminary investigation within two days even as the victim is in the government home. Hence, State-wide sensitization workshops are being organised to make the officials aware of the Act and its salient features to ultimately ensure speedy trial and early conviction of the accused,” Ms. Geetha said.

The Minister said marriages of minors, which had been legally prohibited, were being prevented as and when information was got through 1098.

“In a few villages, in the guise of safety to girl children, the child marriages are being conducted. In some other cases, the weddings are being conducted following love affair between two minors. But, any underage girl getting married (below the age of 18) will be treated as an offence for which due legal process will continue against those who conduct such illegal weddings,” Ms. Geetha said.

She said the ‘Mahalir Urimai Thogai’ would be given to all eligible women and denied that there were hiccups in registering the names of beneficiaries.

Additional Superintendent of Police, Cyber Crime, Thoothukudi, S. Unnikrishnan and Assistant Director of Prosecution S. Senthil Kumar gave an elaborate account on the challenges in executing POCSO Act and useful tips to overcome those hurdles to ensure the early conviction of the accused.

Director of Social Defense Amar Kushwaha, District Collector K.P. Karthikeyan, Mayor P.M. Saravanan, Deputy Mayor K.R. Raju and senior officials participated in the workshop.

