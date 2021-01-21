Senior citizens demand old age pension

Delay for getting old age pension for 30 poor senior citizens continues.
After their applications seeking old age pension did not evoke any positive response from officials, 30 of them from Koththankulam near Gopalasamudram came to the Collectorate on Thursday. While most of them had submitted their applications thrice, some had completed the formality twice but in vain. “Though we approached the officials to inquire about the fate of our plea, we were not given any clear reply,” they said.
When they came to the Collectorate, they were asked to meet the Tahsildar, Cheranmahadevi, to get clarification for the delay.
“When we met the tashildar, she told us to cross-check with the below poverty line families list available with the local body, based on which the assistance is given. The below poverty line families list compiled in 2007 says only 7 of the 30 senior citizens are eligible for the assistance while all of them are living in abject poverty. The below poverty line families list should have been renewed periodically by the administration and not by individuals. So, we’re planning to meet the tahsildar again on Friday (January 22),” said Prabha Rathi of Mahila Congress who had brought the senior citizens to the Collectorate.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath