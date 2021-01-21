Senior citizens demand old age pension

Delay for getting old age pension for 30 poor senior citizens continues.

After their applications seeking old age pension did not evoke any positive response from officials, 30 of them from Koththankulam near Gopalasamudram came to the Collectorate on Thursday. While most of them had submitted their applications thrice, some had completed the formality twice but in vain. “Though we approached the officials to inquire about the fate of our plea, we were not given any clear reply,” they said.

When they came to the Collectorate, they were asked to meet the Tahsildar, Cheranmahadevi, to get clarification for the delay.

“When we met the tashildar, she told us to cross-check with the below poverty line families list available with the local body, based on which the assistance is given. The below poverty line families list compiled in 2007 says only 7 of the 30 senior citizens are eligible for the assistance while all of them are living in abject poverty. The below poverty line families list should have been renewed periodically by the administration and not by individuals. So, we’re planning to meet the tahsildar again on Friday (January 22),” said Prabha Rathi of Mahila Congress who had brought the senior citizens to the Collectorate.