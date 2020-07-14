Webinar on senior living communities

The Hindu Property Plus, along with Ashiana Housing Limited, is conducting a webinar on ‘Senior Living Community - positives in today’s pandemic scenario’ on July 18 at 11.30 a.m.

The list of speakers for the webinar includes Dr. U. Gauthamdas, Geriatric Neuro Psychiatrist; Harish Nair, Executive Director and Head Consulting, India CBRE; Prashant Thakur, Director and Head - Research, ANAROCK Property Consultants; and Ankur Gupta, Joint Managing Director, Ashiana Housing Limited and Chairman of Association of Senior Living of India.

The webinar will have discussion on topics like the spurt in demand for retirement homes as the lockdown has created fear of living alone and sustainability of such a trend. There will be discussion on development of India’s senior living market and its comparison with other countries.

The availability of facilities for senior living, challenges for the realty market in creating senior living communities and the investment required by a developer for initiating senior living projects will be discussed. An analysis of why south India has a more developed senior living market compared to the north will be discussed. The webinar will touch upon the emotional well-being of senior living.

Those interested can register at https://bit.ly/3gXywH1 or scan the QR code to participate in the webinar.