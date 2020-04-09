Taking care of senior citizens and physically challenged persons

Madurai district shows the way in taking care of senior citizens, differently abled and visually challenged persons.

As people are unable to move out due to lockdown, they have lost their livelihood. So, the State government has launched a toll-free helpline to help them. Such people need to dial the helpline 1800-425-0111. Their details, with location and phone numbers, are shared with the district administration.

“Besides, we have got a WhatsApp group of representatives of associations of all types of physically challenged people in the district,” Madurai Collector T.G. Vinay said.

“We have got huge stock of rice, wheat, dal and other essential items that have been donated by philanthropists. They are packed and distributed to tahsildars concerned for delivery to the people through some volunteers,” he added.

Each family of five members is given a pack of 5 kg of rice, one kg of dal, half kg of edible oil, half kg of rava, 200 gm of tamarind, salt and a pack of dry chilli, pepper, fenugreek and garlic.

“This pack would be sufficient to take care of a five-member family for more than a week,” he added.

As the distribution began and the information spread through beneficiaries, requests poured in from more people. So far, the district administration has attended to over 95% of calls and distributed groceries to over 1,000 households.

The worst affected are some visually challenged people, who live by singing on the streets and collecting alms from people

“During the lockdown period, they cannot go out and collect money,” an official said.

Amudha, 36, a visually challenged woman of Keela Vaidhyanathapuram, said the assistance was very timely to take care of her parents and two children. “I have been living by making garlands but I depend on ration goods and government assistance during difficult times,” the widow said.

The district administration has given wheat flour, chenna dal instead of rice and dal to north Indian migrant workers. “They are not accustomed to eating rice. So, they wanted wheat flour,” he added.

Vinod Kumar Ahiwal, 36, who landed at Kappalur from Jabalpur for construction work last month, has been trapped without any source for sustenance since the lockdown. Officials tracked him some three km away from Kappalur and handed over the ration. The ration has helped this man, who lives with his 58-year-old father and a brother, who are worried over returning home.

So far, 2,550 kg of rice, 255 kg of chenna dal and 650 kg of onions have been supplied to 255 north Indian families in Madurai district.

With the data available, the district administration is planning to replenish stocks for the disadvantaged people from Monday onwards. “These people will continue to get the ration till the lockdown is lifted,” the Collector said.