Senior citizens invited with ‘seer varisai’ to participate in election festival

March 22, 2024 05:52 pm | Updated 06:31 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

Accompanied by ‘seer varisai thattu’, ‘thavil’ and ‘nadhaswaram’, officials visited a few senior citizen voters at their homes and invited them to participate in the upcoming ‘election festival’ by casting their votes, as part of the ongoing election awareness programme.

A total of 20,635 senior citizens and 7,875 physically challenged voters in Tirunelveli parliamentary constituency are eligible to cast their votes through postal ballots.

According to District Collector K. P. Karthikeyan, senior citizens above the age of 85 and the differently-abled voters with minimum of 40% disability will be allowed to cast their votes through postal ballots. Hence, they should fill-in and submit Form 12D by March 25 for casting their votes through postal ballots.

As per the voters’ list for the Tirunelveli parliamentary constituency, 20,635 senior citizens (above the age of 85) – Alangulam Assembly constituency – 2,092, Tirunelveli – 4,794, Ambasamudram – 2,934, Palayamkottai – 5,116, Nanguneri – 2,963 and Radhapuram – 2,736 – are eligible to cast their votes through postal ballots.

Similarly, 7,875 physically challenged persons – Alangulam – 1,183, Tirunelveli – 1,368, Ambasamudram – 983, Palayamkottai – 1,369, Nanguneri – 1,481 and Radhapuram – 1,491 – can exercise their franchise through postal ballots.

The polling booth officers concerned are now handing over Form 12D to these senior citizens and the differently-abled voters directly at their doorsteps and those who submit the filled-in Form 12D before March 25 alone will be eligible to cast their votes through postal ballots.

As part of this drive, Corporation Commissioner Thakare Shubham Dnyandeorao visited a few senior citizen voters at Keerthi Nagar in NGO Colony here on Friday to handover Form 12D and invite them to participate in the ‘democratic festival’ by casting their votes without fail. Like inviting relatives for an auspicious occasion, the Commissioner handed over the invitations titled ‘Election Festival Invitation’ to the voters.

As they visited first the house of 85-year-old senior citizen voter Visuvasam of Keerthi Nagar, the officials took ‘seer varisai’ even as ‘thavil’ and ‘nadhaswaram’ added to the festive spirit.

“We’re taking these steps to ensure cent per cent polling for which all eligible voters should cooperate,” said Mr. Thakar after handing over Form 12D to Mr. Visuvasam.

After the final list of candidates is released, the senior citizens and the differently-abled voters will get their postal ballot to cast their votes. For more information, the senior citizens and the differently-abled voters may contact 1800 – 425 – 8373.