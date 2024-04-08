Senior citizens cast voting through postal ballot in Kanniyakumari LS constituency

April 08, 2024 07:42 pm | Updated 07:42 pm IST - KANNIYAKUMARI

Casting of postal ballots by registered senior citizens and persons with disability commenced in Kanniyakumi Lok Sabha constituency on Monday.

A total of 3,982 senior citizens in the six Assembly segments of Kanniyakumari (1,343), Nagercoil (559), Colachel (448), Padmanabhapuram (849), Vilavancode (570) and Killiyur (273) and 2,546 persons with disabilities in the six Assembly segments of Kanniyakumari (725), Nagercoil (293), Colachel (388), Padmanabhapuram (538), Vilavancode (335) and Killiyur (257) would be casting their vote through postal ballot facility.

The postal ballot will be collected from voters on April 9 and 10. District Election Officer and Collector P.N. Sridhar inspected houses located in Colachel Assembly constituency where two senior citizens cast their vote through postal ballot. Mr. Sridhar said, the votes collected would be stored in safe rooms in the respective tahsildar offices.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.